Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold talks with him over a range of issues. This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia in nearly five years.

PM Modi, who boarded a flight from Delhi at 10.30 am today, arrived at the Vnukovo-II International Airport in Moscow at 5.10 pm.

During PM Modi’s visit to Russia, a rare gesture occurred as First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov accompanied him from the airport to the hotel in the same car.

He received Guard of Honour on his arrival in Moscow, Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin.

Russian dance groups performed dandiya and excited groups of Indians living in Russia were prepared to greet him outside the hotel where he is expected to reside during his two-day official visit.

His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok. The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

After Moscow, PM Modi will travel to Austria on July 9 and 10. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Austria and will also mark the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years, after Indira Gandhi in 1983.

