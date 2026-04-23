PM Modi visited Belur Math in West Bengal, invoking Swami Vivekananda's teachings on youth empowerment and spiritual nationalism. The visit coincides with Phase 1 of assembly polls, which saw a massive voter turnout of 89.93% by 5 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal's Howrah. The spiritual organisation was founded by Swami Vivekananda, a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. During his visit, the Prime Minister highlighted Bengal's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, including the reverence for Maa Kali and the Durga Puja festival, underscoring themes of strength, service and transformation. PM Modi also invoked the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, emphasising youth empowerment, nation-building and spiritual nationalism. He underlined his long-standing association with the Ramakrishna Mission and its ideology, especially in the context of West Bengal's political landscape.

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High Voter Turnout Marks Phase 1 Polling

The visit comes amid the polling in West Bengal for Phase 1 of the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate.

West Bengal once again emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state with an exceptional 93.12%, followed by Cooch Behar at 92.07%, Birbhum at 91.55%, Murshidabad at 91.36%, and Jalpaiguri at 91.20%. Jhargram (90.53%) and Paschim Medinipur (90.70%) also remained above the 90% threshold, while Bankura recorded 89.91% and Malda 89.56%. Darjeeling, though comparatively lower, still posted a strong 86.49%.

The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing West Bengal's consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Election Dynamics and Key Contenders

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats.

As per the ECI, the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)