An Assistant Loco Pilot on the Grand Trunk Express was injured near Ongole after a suspected food packet with a hard object hit the locomotive. The RPF and GRP have launched a joint investigation into the incident, which is being monitored by senior officials.

The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway is investigating an incident in the Ongole section in which an Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) sustained minor injuries while on duty aboard Train No. 12616, the Grand Trunk Express, on June 3.

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Joint Investigation Launched

According to a railway statement, the incident occurred during train operations when the Grand Trunk Express, running from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Chennai, was passing through the section. As per the preliminary statement of the injured ALP, a food packet containing a hard object is suspected to have struck the locomotive while Train No 22816 was crossing on the adjacent down line.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a joint investigation to examine all possible angles. Railway officials said extensive searches were carried out during the night along the railway track and adjoining areas near the incident site, located between Level Crossing Gate Nos. 185 and 186. Train No. 22816 was also searched as part of the investigation. However, no suspicious persons were found during the operation.

A case has been registered at the RPF Post in Ongole for a detailed enquiry. Senior railway and security officials are closely monitoring the investigation. Authorities said further information will be shared once more facts are established.

Injured Loco Pilot's Condition Stable

The injured Assistant Loco Pilot was immediately given first aid at the Government Hospital in Ongole before being shifted to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Vijayawada under medical supervision.

According to the medical examination, the ALP's condition is stable. Doctors have recommended minor suturing for an injury to the hand, while all other health parameters are normal.

Railways Committed to Safety

Railway authorities said they remain committed to ensuring the safety of train operations and railway staff. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. (ANI)