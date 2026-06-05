Himachal CM Sukhu called for a mass movement for environmental protection on World Environment Day. He highlighted HP's role as the 'Lungs of North India' and spoke about the state's fight against the 'chitta' (drug) mafia.

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday called upon people from all sections of society to make environmental protection a mass movement.

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Addressing a gathering at the Ridge in Shimla, he said that clean water, fresh air, forests and rivers are invaluable natural resources that form the foundation of life. He said that protecting these precious gifts of nature is a collective responsibility.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh plays a vital role in providing clean water and fresh air to North India and is therefore known as the "Lungs of North India". He said that the state contributes ecological services worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore annually to the country, but does not receive adequate compensation from the Central Government for these services.

He urged people to make environmental conservation a part of their daily lives by planting more trees, conserving water and reducing the use of plastic. He said that rising global temperatures, changing weather patterns and increasing natural disasters clearly demonstrate that environmental protection is now one of the most urgent challenges of today's time.

Reflecting on Environmental Challenges

Referring to the devastating natural disasters that struck the state in 2023 and 2025, the Chief Minister said that thousands of families suffered heavy losses, and the state government stood firmly with affected families and provided support during difficult times. He stressed the need to reflect on why such disasters are occurring repeatedly and highlighted the importance of protecting forests, as forests are the lifeline of Himachal Pradesh.

Government Initiatives for a Greener Himachal

Sukhu said that the government has set a target of increasing forest cover to 32 per cent by 2030. Through the 'Mukhya Mantri Van Vistar Yojana,' barren hills are being transformed into green landscapes. In addition, the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana and the Green Adoption Scheme are encouraging public participation in tree plantation activities.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government is firmly committed to safeguard the interests of the state and will continue to fight for the state's rightful claims. He said that these issues would be strongly raised before the Central Government at the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting. He said that the government's primary objective is to stand with the people in their times of need, which reflects the true spirit of governance reforms. Several welfare initiatives have been launched for different sections of society, with special emphasis on the welfare and advancement of farmers, women and youth.

Promoting Sustainable Practices

Highlighting the state's environmental initiatives, the Chief Minister said that electric vehicles are being actively promoted, and 297 new electric buses will soon be added to the fleet of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. He also announced the establishment of two biochar plants to help reduce forest fire incidents and create employment opportunities. These plants will utilise dry pine needles and other biomass to produce biochar.

War Against Drug Abuse

Addressing the issue of drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that the government has launched a mass movement against 'chitta' and other narcotic substances. He said that this is not merely a government campaign but a people's movement involving youth, women and communities across the state.

He said that Himachal is the first state in the country where drug traffickers and 'chitta' peddlers have been identified down to the Panchayat level. Strict action is being taken in areas heavily affected by drug abuse, and the government's efforts have significantly weakened the drug network.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning to those involved in drug trafficking and said that the state government would completely crush the chitta mafia. He said that the government would ensure stricter action against those involved if they fail to reform. He said that the PIT-NDPS Act has been effectively implemented, resulting in the imprisonment of 174 drug traffickers and the seizure of assets worth Rs 51 crore. Financial investigations of drug offenders are also underway. So far, 76 properties linked to drug activities have been identified, and 17 such properties have been demolished.

The Chief Minister made it clear that no person involved in the illegal drug trade would be spared, regardless of their influence or status. He said that nobody is above the law. Action has also been taken against 123 government employees found involved in drug-related activities, including the dismissal of 31 employees, among them 21 were police personnel. He further said that the government is making every effort to help young people affected by drug addiction return to mainstream society through rehabilitation and support programmes.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census. He administered the pledge to the gathering for environmental protection and support for the anti-chitta campaign.

Environmental Excellence Awards 2025-26

During the event, the Chief Minister presented the 'Environmental Excellence Awards 2025-26' to institutions and individuals for their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation. The first prize consisted of Rs 50,000, a memento and a certificate, while the second prize included Rs 25,000, a memento and a certificate.

In the school category, Government Senior Secondary School Bhaleeth, Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur received the first prize. Government Senior Secondary School, Sarog, Shimla and Pinegrove School, Kasauli, Solan received the second prize.

In the educational institution category, St. Bede's College, Navbahar, Shimla, won the first prize. In the hospital category, AIIMS Bilaspur received the second prize.

In the individual category, Block Forest Officer Santosh Kumar Thakur from Reckong Peo, Kinnaur, was awarded the second prize. In the industry category, Nestle India Limited, Una, received the first prize, while Indorama India Private Limited, Baddi, Solan, received the second prize.

In the urban local body category, the Municipal Corporation of Mandi received the second prize. In the Gram Panchayat category, Gram Panchayat Sheela Bhuted, Dharamshala, Kangra, won the first prize, while Gram Panchayat Chaogan, Baijnath, Kangra, received the second prize.

The Chief Minister also honoured the winners of the Mini Marathon, which saw enthusiastic participation from men and women across different age groups. He handed over the keys of electric vehicles to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Hamirpur and flagged off a Census awareness vehicle.

Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Devender Shyam, Chief Secretary K K Pant, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Secretary (Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change) Sushil Singla, actor and Swachhata Campaign Brand Ambassador Rohtash Gaud, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)