Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauds 12 years of the Modi government, citing remarkable development and public trust. He said the PM's 'Nation First' approach has ensured welfare schemes reach the last mile, boosting India's global stature.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday highlighted the achievements of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the past 12 years have reflected "remarkable development, trust and public welfare."

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He said the transformation under the Modi government was not limited to statistics but was being felt by citizens across the country.

He said the Prime Minister has governed with the "Nation First" approach, ensuring that welfare schemes reach the "last mile" beneficiary.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Goyal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, these 12 years tell the story of remarkable development, trust, and public welfare. This is not just about numbers; the people of India have felt this change... As a Prime Minister continuously elected for 12 years in office, he has worked with the mantra of 'Nation First.' He has ensured that the benefits of schemes reach the citizens, reaching even the last mile. Today, Prime Minister Modi is not only the most popular leader in India but also around the world."

India's Rising Stature on Global Stage

Goyal further stated that PM Modi is currently among the most popular leaders globally, adding that India's international stature has risen significantly in recent years.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent foreign visit, Goyal said the outcomes of the G7 Summit and bilateral engagements sent a strong message that India is emerging as a rapidly developing nation that also advocates peace amid global turbulence. "The Prime Minister has recently returned from a visit to France. The highlights of his visit included the outcomes of the G7 Summit, bilateral talks with various countries... The world received a clear message that amid global turbulence, there is a country that is rapidly developing while also spreading a message of peace--that country is India... And on the global stage, he has elevated India's prestige," Goyal further added. (ANI)