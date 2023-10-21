Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress (WATCH)

    The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led central government for limiting the independence of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. They allege that the CAG, which used to release numerous independent reports during the UPA era, has substantially reduced its report publications under the BJP regime

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which used to release independent reports during the UPA era, has significantly reduced its report publications. Speaking at a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated, "Under this (BJP) regime, the CAG hardly publishes reports. In 2023, we have seen only 14 reports. Some of these reports revealed corruption allegations related to projects like Bharatmala Project and Ayushman Bharat."

    The Congress leader named three CAG officers who exposed scams within the Modi government and were subsequently transferred. He demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the reasons for stopping fieldwork and the transfers of these officers. Khera emphasized the need to protect autonomous bodies from interference.

    He also provided a copy of the email sent to the CAG's Mumbai office, which allegedly instructed the cessation of all audit and fieldwork, countering the CAG's denial.

    He said: "The three CAG officers who exposed the scams of the Modi government were transferred. Aturao Sinha, who was in charge of the report of the Bharatmala Project, was sent from Delhi to Trivandrum. Dutt Prasad Suryakant Shirsat, who was in charge of the audit related to the Ayushman Yojana, was sent to the legal cell. Ashok Sinha, who had started the audit of Ayushman Yojana, was also packed off.

    The most shocking thing is that an e-mail was sent to the CAG, Mumbai office, in which it was said that all audit and fieldwork should be stopped. That means the Modi government is strangulating CAG in this way." Khera alleged that a decade ago, CAG reports led to sensationalized corruption allegations, but many of them were proven baseless over the years. He accused this tactic of being used to tarnish the image of the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and defame the UPA government.

    Furthermore, Khera criticized the reduced number of reports and the lack of media attention on recent revelations of alleged corruption in projects like Bharatmala and Ayushman Bharat. Khera also highlighted an email sent to the CAG's Mumbai office, which allegedly instructed the cessation of all audit and fieldwork. He claimed that this amounted to the government strangling the CAG. The Congress's accusations raise questions about transparency and the independence of institutions in India's government oversight.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Israel Hamas War Day 15 latest updates: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF gameplan in Gaza

    Israel Hamas War Day 15: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF's Gaza gameplan... 10 latest updates

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Congress release first list of candidates fields Sachin Pilot from Tonk Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases 1st list of candidates, fields Sachin Pilot from Tonk

    Kerala: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor by Assam natives; 2 held anr

    Kerala: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor by Assam natives; 2 held

    Northeast monsoon begins in Kerala, confirms IMD; Yellow alert updates anr

    Northeast monsoon begins in Kerala, confirms IMD; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: Meet the descendants of Mahishasura anr

    Durga Puja 2023: Meet the descendants of Mahishasura

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation ATG

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation

    Durga Puja 2023: Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Imtiaz Ali and others grace celebration in north bombay; see photos SHG

    Durga Puja 2023: Hema Malini, Kajol, Rani Mukherji and others grace celebration in north bombay; see photos

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Japan to Bali Thailand Top 7 solo travel destinations for women gcw eai

    Japan to Bali: Top 7 solo travel destinations for women

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon