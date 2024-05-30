Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Modi first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh in letter to Punjab voters

    "The BJP thinks that the value of patriotism, bravery and service is only four years. This shows their fake nationalism," Manmohan Singh said in a letter to voters of Punjab.

    Modi first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh in letter to Punjab voters snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    In a blistering critique aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lambasted him for diminishing the respect of public discourse and the solemnity of the Prime Minister's office through his 'hateful speeches' during the election campaign.

    Appealing to Punjab voters before the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Singh emphasized that only the Congress can pave the way for a future marked by progressive growth, safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.

    Furthermore, the veteran Congress leader criticized the BJP government for imposing what he deemed as a 'ill-conceived' Agniveer scheme on the armed forces.

    "The BJP thinks that the value of patriotism, bravery and service is only four years. This shows their fake nationalism," he said in a letter to voters of Punjab.

    Mounting an attack on PM Modi, Manmohan Singh added, "I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature. Modi ji is the first prime minister to lower the dignity of public discourse, and thereby the gravity of the office of the prime minister."

    "No prime minister in the past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary and coarse terms, meant to target either a specific section of the society or the opposition. He has also attributed some false statements to me. I have never in my life singled out one community from the other. That is the sole copyright of the BJP," the former prime minister said.

    Earlier, PM Modi had accused Singh of asserting that Muslims hold the primary claim to the country's resources.

    Singh said people of India are seeing through all of this. "This narrative of dehumanisation has now reached its peak. It is now our duty to save our beloved nation from these forces of discord," Singh said in the letter.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR vkp

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know AJR

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know

    Agnikul successfully launches 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket 'Agnibaan'; what this milestone means for India snt

    Agnikul successfully launches 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket 'Agnibaan'; what this milestone means for India

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala on May 30 2024 announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts anr

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala, announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts

    Massive fire erupts in Noida's Sector 100 society after AC blast (WATCH) AJR

    Massive fire erupts in Noida's Sector 100 society after AC blast (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Divya Dutta thought Yash Chopra called her for lead role in Veer Zaara ATG

    Divya Dutta thought Yash Chopra called her for lead role in Veer Zaara

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR vkp

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react RKK

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB vkp

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon