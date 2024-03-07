Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Modi aayenge...' Kashmiri youth composes song praising PM Modi ahead of Srinagar visit (WATCH)

    Titled 'Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge,' the song welcomes the Prime Minister and celebrates his government's actions. Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in anticipation of PM Modi's visit to the Valley

    Modi aayenge Kashmiri youth composes song praising PM Modi ahead of Srinagar visit (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

    A 27-year-old singer from Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has crafted a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the latter's visit to the Kashmir valley on Thursday. Imran Aziz, an avid supporter of the Prime Minister, has composed a three-minute-long song lauding Modi's initiatives, including the revocation of Article 370. 

    The song, titled 'Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge' (Modi will come, the lotus will bloom, and he will hoist the flag), extends a warm welcome to Modi and celebrates his government's actions.

    Security measures have been bolstered the Jammu and Kashmir administration in anticipation of PM Modi's visit to the Valley. Heightened security protocols have been put in place in Kashmir and around the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a rally. In anticipation of large crowds gathering from various parts of Kashmir, security forces have set up checkpoints in various areas to prevent any potential untoward incidents.

    PM Modi is slated to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at Bakshi Stadium. He will inaugurate the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme,' worth around Rs 5000 crore, aimed at enhancing the agricultural economy in J&K.

    Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and kickstart the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign.' Furthermore, he will reveal the tourist destinations chosen under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. 

    Alongside these initiatives, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to approximately 1000 new government recruits from Jammu and Kashmir. He will also engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Lakhpati Didis, women achievers, entrepreneurs, and others.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 8:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 07 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Kerala CM's daughter Padmaja Venugopal to join BJP today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-BJD camaraderie may be back in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-BJD camaraderie set to resume in Odisha

    BREAKING Fire breaks out in 17-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra, no casualties reported; WATCH viral video snt

    Fire breaks out in 17-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra suburb; WATCH viral video

    International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring story of women of the BRO

    International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring story of women of the BRO

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war snt

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 07 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Kerala CM's daughter Padmaja Venugopal to join BJP today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-BJD camaraderie may be back in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-BJD camaraderie set to resume in Odisha

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know where the 12 Jyotirlingas are in India RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know where the 12 Jyotirlingas are in India

    Anupam Kher turns 69: 'Baby' to 'The Kashmir Files', 6 best movies RKK

    Anupam Kher turns 69: 'Baby' to 'The Kashmir Files', 6 best movies

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2024 Cancer Virgo Pisces Aries Taurus Scorpio Gemini Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon