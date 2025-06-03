Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast for THESE days; Check here
Bengal Weather: The monsoon has begun in North Bengal, and rain is expected in the hilly districts, including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong, within the next three days
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The monsoon has already started arriving in North Bengal. Rain is expected within three days.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other hilly districts within the next three days.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in these districts. Landslides and flash floods are possible in areas near the Himalayas.
On the other hand, South Bengal may also get wet. The Meteorological Department has said so.
The sky will be partly cloudy in Kolkata and surrounding areas for the next few days. Light rain and thunderstorms may occur in some places.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is no fear of continuous rain or any major storm in the city.
Today the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius.
Similarly, rain may occur from June 6. According to sources, light to moderate rain may occur in South Bengal for the time being.
However, monsoon will enter the district within three days. Kolkata and all other districts will get wet.
The wrath of nature is already intensifying in North Bengal. The Meteorological Department has said that it will rain in South Bengal in a few days.