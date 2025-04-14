user
user icon

Bizarre! UP cop hunts for judge instead of accused thief in huge mix-up

In a bizarre mix-up, a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad launched a hunt for a judge after writing down her name in place of the accused man on the proclamation order in a theft case.

Bizarre! UP cop hunts for judge instead of accused thief in huge mix-up shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

In a bizarre mix-up, a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad launched a hunt for a judge after writing down her name in place of the accused man on the proclamation order in a theft case. The mix-up has not only raised questions about the working style of the police department but has also left the judiciary in shock.

The mix-up emerged last month when sub-inspector Banwarilal, who was assigned to serve a court notice to theft suspect Rajkumar, informed the chief judicial magistrate, Nagma Khan, that the accused "Nagma Khan" could not be found at her home despite a "thorough search".

The matter is related to a theft case in which the court had issued a proclamation against the accused Rajkumar (Proclamation under Section 82 CrPC). The responsibility of executing this order was given to Sub-Inspector Banwarilal, posted at Thana Tundla. But when SI Banwarilal submitted the report to the court, he wrote, "Despite all efforts and searches, the accused 'Nagma Khan' was not found at her address, please pass further orders."

Interestingly, Nagma Khan is not an accused in the case but the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), who had issued this proclamation order.

Judge Nagma Khan herself took a strict stance and wrote in her order on March 24, "It is extremely strange and worrying that a responsible police officer does not even know against whom the court has sent the order, and who sent it."

Also read: 'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

She further said that SI Banwarilal, without reading the order properly, understood the proclamation as a "Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW)" and filled in the name of the presiding officer in place of the name. She described it as a serious lapse and a symbol of the lack of basic training in the police department.

The court said that if such negligent police officers continue to get away with it, they may crush the freedom and fundamental rights of any innocent person in the future. "Highest level of caution" is expected from police personnel serving court notices.

The court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and other senior officers to take strict action against Banwarilal so that such negligence is not repeated in the future.

Also read: Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife shk

Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation shk

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy: What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH) shk

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment shk

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file plea for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

Rafael M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines snt

Rafael-M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines

Recent Stories

"I'm trying": Elon Musk responds to viral 'send Musk to Mars' poster dmn

"I'm trying": Elon Musk responds to viral 'send Musk to Mars' poster

Celebrity and Model Fashion Quirky Style Spotted sri

Spotted: Celeb & Model Quirky Fashion - Feathers, Flowers & More!

PHOTOS Khushi Kapoor shines at Fashion Week finale in Mumbai ATG

(PHOTOS) Khushi Kapoor shines at Fashion Week finale in Mumbai

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 plan 912gb data unlimited calls and ott free for a year gcw

Reliance Jio’s Rs 3599 plan: 912GB data, UNLIMITED calls and OTT free for a year!

RBI big move: 8% interest on delayed pensions for central, State govt staff AJR

RBI's big move: 8% interest on delayed pensions for central, State govt staff

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon