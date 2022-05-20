MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, has demanded an apology from the MNS president, stating that in the past, he had disrespected north Indians.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Friday, announced that his planned travel to Ayodhya on June 5 had been postponed temporarily, without providing any details. Adding that he will reveal the reason during his rally in Pune on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, and other BJP leaders have voiced opposition to his proposed visit. They had stated that Raj Thackeray would not be allowed to enter Ayodhya because he had disrespected north Indians.

Singh has demanded an apology from the MNS president if he wishes to visit Ayodhya. On April 17, 2022, Raj Thackeray announced in Pune that he would go to Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

While making his announcement, Thackeray stated that so many 'kar sevaks' gave their lives for the Ram temple. The ram temple is being built there thanks to the Supreme Court and the central government. So he would like to visit when it's still under development. Everyone will visit it again once the temple is ready, he concluded.

Raj Thackeray sparked widespread outrage in 2008 when he made derogatory statements about migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The JD(U) also criticised Raj Thackeray's visit to the Uttar Pradesh city and demanded an apology from the MNS chief to north Indians.

JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi stated that they aren't against Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit; however, they are against the discriminatory perspective towards the north Indians.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is slated to travel to Ayodhya on June 10 to pray at the planned Ram Temple.

Sanjay Raut, a Sena MP, stated, "Minister Aaditya Thackeray is planning a trip to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. It is not a political visit, but rather a religious one."

