MNS claims Raj Thackeray received death threat via letter in Urdu

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has received a threat letter written in Urdu, claims MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Wednesday. The MNS leader stated that Raj Thackeray had received a letter threatening his life.

Regarding the same, Nandgaonkar met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and informed him of the letter. Later, he stated that they would burn Maharashtra if anything happened to the MNS chief.

The remark came just a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of police action against MNS workers in link with the loudspeaker conflict.

In his letter to CM, Raj Thackeray stated, "After I appealed to all citizens to remove loudspeakers from mosques, the Maharashtra state government is acting as if it has become senseless. MNS workers were arrested on May 4, just before the movement to implement the country's Supreme Court decisions and various State High Courts. The police issued preventive notices to 28,000 Maharashtra soldiers, thousands were deported, and many were imprisoned.

The letter further added, "Why not blow horns at mosques, which cause noise pollution and inconvenience to the public? Over the last week, I've wondered how the state government uses police force to suppress Maharashtra's soldiers. Has the state government or police ever conducted an "arrest operation" to locate weapons and terrorists hiding in mosques?"

In a direct challenge, Raj Thackeray stated to Uddhav Thackeray that power is not permanent and will not last forever. He also asked the Shiv Sena supremo not to put the MNS to the test.

He continued in his letter that the search for Sandeep Deshpande (MNS leader) and other activists is being conducted such that these individuals have arrived from Pakistan. Who ordered these atrocities and harsh actions? he questioned. Adding, "This is something that all Marathi brothers and sisters are aware of. So do not put our patience to the test," he concluded.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray set a deadline for the state government by May 3, demanding the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques; if failed, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa in the double volume in front of mosques.

