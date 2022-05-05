Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and called him 'the original'.

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared a vintage video of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers in masjids and namaz on roads, targeting Shiv Sena, on Wednesday. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray to counter Raj Thackeray, terming as 'a cheap copy' of the Balasaheb on late Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and called him 'the original'.

The loudspeaker row became a fight between the two parties, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, after Raj Thackeray tweeted a video of Balasaheb Thackeray sending out a message that he was the ideological heir of his uncle Bal Thackeray. Countering the claim, Shiv Sena, too, shared two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray where he slammed Raj Thackeray.

In the video shared by Shiv Sena and Priyanka Chaturvedi, it was heard that Balasaheb Thackeray criticised his imitation. Thackeray stated, "I was told somebody speaks in my style." However, the style is fine, but do they have any ideology? Additionally, merely yelling Marathi Marathi won't help. Thackeray concluded by stating that he was the one who picked up issues in Maharashtra before anyone was born.

Raj Thackeray left his uncle's party in 2005 after a long feud with his cousin brother Uddhav Thackeray. Raj Thackeray has risen to prominence due to the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker controversy, as his call to remove all illegal loudspeakers has found political takers, despite his insistence that the issue is a social one rather than a religious one.

In the video shared by Raj Thackeray, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was heard saying that if his party comes to power, they'll disallow loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads.

Also Read: Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

Also Read: It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana