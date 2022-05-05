Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

    Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and called him 'the original'.

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared a vintage video of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers in masjids and namaz on roads, targeting Shiv Sena, on Wednesday. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray to counter Raj Thackeray, terming as 'a cheap copy' of the Balasaheb on late Wednesday.  

    Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and called him 'the original'.

    The loudspeaker row became a fight between the two parties, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, after Raj Thackeray tweeted a video of Balasaheb Thackeray sending out a message that he was the ideological heir of his uncle Bal Thackeray. Countering the claim, Shiv Sena, too, shared two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray where he slammed Raj Thackeray.

    In the video shared by Shiv Sena and Priyanka Chaturvedi, it was heard that Balasaheb Thackeray criticised his imitation. Thackeray stated, "I was told somebody speaks in my style." However, the style is fine, but do they have any ideology? Additionally, merely yelling Marathi Marathi won't help. Thackeray concluded by stating that he was the one who picked up issues in Maharashtra before anyone was born. 

    Raj Thackeray left his uncle's party in 2005 after a long feud with his cousin brother Uddhav Thackeray. Raj Thackeray has risen to prominence due to the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker controversy, as his call to remove all illegal loudspeakers has found political takers, despite his insistence that the issue is a social one rather than a religious one.

    In the video shared by Raj Thackeray, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was heard saying that if his party comes to power, they'll disallow loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads.

     

    Also Read: Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Also Read: It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

    Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3000 km padayatra on October 2 gcw

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Manhunt continues for pervert who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years says Adar Poonawalla gcw

    Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years, says Adar Poonawalla

    Press Club of India hits back at The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Press Club of India hits back at Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Delhi Rains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave gcw

    #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

    Recent Stories

    football 'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback snt

    'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary 4 things you should know about the couple drb

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary: 4 things you should know about the couple

    "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch)

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3000 km padayatra on October 2 gcw

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon