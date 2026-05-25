DMK chief MK Stalin accused the ruling TVK of 'horse trading' after three AIADMK MLAs resigned to join them. Stalin called TVK a 'Force of Misery' and also slammed former ally Congress for their 'hypocrisy' in supporting the ruling party.

Stalin Alleges 'Horse Trading' by TVK

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday alleged "horse trading" as three AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined hands with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Three AIADMK MLAs, Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel, and Jayakumar, tendered their resignation, which were accepted by the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

In an X post, MK Stalin lambasted TVK for being a "force of misery" and asked if the people cast their votes for the ruling party "merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles."

Recalling the factional split within the AIADMK camp during the trust vote, he wrote, "'Horse-trading' proceeding at 'horse-speed'! Scene 1: In the absence of a majority, the TVK seeks support from the leaders of its alliance partners. Scene 2: Negotiating a price to secure the supportive vote of a faction within the AIADMK during the confidence motion--while also picking up an AMMK member as a bonus. Scene 3: Orchestrating the resignations of certain AIADMK members and inducting them into their own party--right within the premises of the Secretariat itself." "Did the people cast their votes for you merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles? Those who boasted of being a 'Force of Purity' have now been exposed as a Force of Misery," he added.

Slams Congress for 'Hypocrisy'

Stalin also slammed DMK's former ally Congress, calling their support for the TVK "hypocrisy."

"The Congress party's feigned opposition to the BJP--having submitted a letter stating they would offer support only if the NDA's backing was not sought--now stands exposed in all its hypocrisy, as they sit within the Cabinet, relishing the unfolding drama and cheering it on," the post read.

DMK Leader Invokes 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram'

DMK leader RS Bharathi invoked the famous 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' phrase for the ADMK leaders switching camps. He said, ".hey have already resigned. 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' has started in Tamil Nadu."

Bye-Elections and Speaker's Stance

As the Speaker accepted the resignations, bye-elections will be held for Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai constituencies, along with Trichy East, from where Chief Minister Vijay had tendered his resignation after winning two seats.

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively, in the Assembly elections.

When asked about the "horse-trading" allegations, Speaker JCD Prabhakar told reporters, "I can only examine whether the submitted letters comply with the rules or not. I cannot comment on what happens outside."

AIADMK Strength in Assembly Reduced

With this development, AIADMK, which won 47 seats in the Assembly elections, stands at 44 seats. (ANI)