Mizoram CM Lalduhoma launched two online portals: the Quarters Allotment Management System (QAMS) and the Mizoram House Online Reservation System, aiming to digitise and simplify the process of government quarters allotment and house reservations.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday launched the Quarters Allotment Management System (QAMS) and the Mizoram House Online Reservation System at the CM Conference Hall in Aizawl. The systems, managed under the General Administration Department (GAD), are aimed at digitising the process of government quarters allotment and reservations for Mizoram Houses outside the state.

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Digitisation to Enhance Convenience

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that applications for government quarters had previously been processed manually through submission of physical documents, with records maintained in individual computer systems. The management of vacant quarters and changes arising from retirements or deaths had also been handled manually, often creating inconvenience and consuming considerable time for both the concerned department and applicants.

With the introduction of the online system, applicants will no longer need to visit offices in person to obtain and submit forms, as the entire process can now be completed conveniently through the internet. He added that the new system would also significantly ease the workload of officials managing the process. Similarly, the Mizoram House Online Reservation System will enable people to make reservations online without the need to visit offices physically. This, he noted, would be especially beneficial for those residing outside Aizawl.

A Step Towards a Digital Mizoram

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation to the officials and staff of the General Administration Department, as well as the ICT Department and the Mizoram State e-Governance Society, for developing the online platforms. He further stated that the government places great importance on leveraging modern technology to make public services more accessible and convenient for citizens. He reiterated the government's aspiration to progressively transform Mizoram into a digital state.

About the New Online Systems

Quarters Allotment Management System (QAMS)

The QAMS has been under development since August last year by the ICT Department and is now fully operational. The portal can be accessed at qams.mizoram.gov.in.

Mizoram House Online Reservation System

The Mizoram House Online Reservation System was developed by the Mizoram State e-Governance Society. Since its trial launch on 2nd March this year, even before its official inauguration, a total of 2,796 applications had already been received, of which 1,640 applicants were allotted accommodations. The portal can be accessed at mizoramhouse.mizoram.gov.in.

Launch Event Details

The programme was chaired by Sudhir Kumar, Principal Secretary, GAD. Deputy Commissioners and officials in charge of Mizoram Houses joined the event virtually, while Dr YNL Reddy, Secretary, ICT, delivered the vote of thanks. (ANI)