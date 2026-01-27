Mizoram CM Lalduhoma launched the 'Mizoram CSR Connect' portal with UNDP India to link CSR donors and seekers. The platform aims to boost the state's low CSR share (0.06%) by ensuring transparency and impactful use of funds.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Matchmaking Portal - "Mizoram CSR Connect" at McCabe Hall, Aijal Club in Aizawl. The portal has been developed jointly by the Mizoram CSR Cell, under the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, in collaboration with UNDP India, to facilitate effective linkage and coordination between CSR contributors and implementing agencies.

CM on Bridging the CSR Gap

While addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation to UNDP India, the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, and the Mizoram CSR Cell for their dedicated efforts in making the Mizoram CSR Connect portal a reality. Referring to CSR data for 2023-24, he noted that Mizoram received only 0.06 per cent of the total CSR expenditure in India. Emphasising the significant role CSR can play in development, he stated that the CSR Cell was established in the Chief Minister's Office in June 2024 to strengthen CSR-related initiatives in the State.

A Transparent Digital Platform

He said that the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal marks an important step toward bridging CSR donors and seekers through a transparent, structured digital platform. The portal, he added, is expected to enhance ease of doing CSR in Mizoram while also ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes for contributing corporates.

Highlighting Mizoram's strengths, the Chief Minister said that the State's peaceful environment, low corruption rate, high literacy level, strong progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the people's deep-rooted spirit of tlawmngaihna make Mizoram an ideal destination for CSR investments. He invited corporate entities and civil society organisations to actively engage in CSR initiatives in Mizoram, assuring that every rupee of CSR funds would be utilised transparently, meaningfully, and impactfully.

UNDP India Commends Initiative

Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, also addressed the programme and expressed her appreciation for the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal, describing it as a commendable initiative with national and global relevance. She said UNDP was proud to partner in the initiative and reaffirmed UNDP India's focus on sustainable development, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation.

Commending Mizoram's development initiatives, she reiterated UNDP's commitment to continued collaboration with the State. She underlined the importance of data-driven planning for achieving impactful development outcomes and noted that the portal would greatly support CSR stakeholders by providing reliable data and enabling informed decision-making.

Event Highlights and Partnerships

Secretary, Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Lalmalsawma Pachuau, delivered the welcome address. Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman, Mizoram CSR Cell, TBC Lalvenchhunga, highlighted key CSR opportunities in Mizoram.

The event also witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Mizoram Start-Up Mission and participating corporate and institutional partners. (ANI)