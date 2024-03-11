Mission Divyastra: DRDO releases photo of first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV; see post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended their congratulations to the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful test.

On Monday, India achieved a significant milestone by conducting the inaugural flight test of the domestically developed Agni-5 missile equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology under its 'Mission Divyastra', placing the nation among a distinguished group of countries possessing such capability.

MIRV technology enables a single missile to deploy multiple warheads at various locations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," Modi said on 'X'.

The director of 'Mission Divyastra' is a female scientist.

With a range of up to 5,000 km, the Agni-5 missile possesses the capability to cover nearly the entire expanse of Asia, including the northernmost regions of China, as well as certain areas in Europe, within its striking range.

"India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability," Singh said on X.

"Congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and the entire team for this exceptional success. India is proud of them!" he said.

The weapon system is furnished with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages, ensuring that the re-entry vehicles achieve their target points with the desired accuracy, according to sources.

This capability serves as a testament to India's expanding technological prowess, they added.

While India has conducted numerous tests of the Agni 5 missile in the past, it marks the first occasion where the flight test was conducted with MIRV capabilities.

Agni 1 to 4 missiles, with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km, have already been deployed.

In April of the previous year, India successfully conducted the inaugural flight trial of an endo-atmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal, as part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence program.

The objective of the sea-based missile trial was to intercept and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat, thus positioning India among an exclusive group of nations with such capabilities.

India has been enhancing its capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both within and outside the Earth's atmospheric limits.