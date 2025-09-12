A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft's tyre fell off during take-off at Kandla on Friday. The pilots declared a full emergency when landing in Mumbai. The aircraft landed safely.

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport after a missing front wheel was detected on a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft arriving from Kandla. The flight managed to land on its rear wheels, prompting all departures to be held until 5 PM.

The Bombardier DHC8-400 aircraft, operating flight SG-2906- lifted off at 2.39 pm.

"During takeoff from runway 23 at Kandla, the tower controller observed a black coloured big object falling from the aircraft. It fell from the right side on runway and rolled like a tyre. A jeep sent for inspection found intact tyre and metal rings," said a source, reported TOI.

The Bombardier DHC8-400 has a tricycle landing gear system with two wheels on the nose gear and two main wheels on each main landing gear.

Spice Jet also confirmed the incident.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Delhi-Kathmandu SpiceJet Flight Delayed After Technical Snag

More than 100 passengers on a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced major inconvenience at Delhi airport on Thursday after the aircraft developed a technical snag, forcing them to deplane.

Eventually, the plane was brought back to the parking bay, where the crew cited a "technical issue" as the cause of the delay. Passengers were then asked to deboard and were made to wait in a bus near the parking area, ANI video journalist said.