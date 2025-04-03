user
user icon

Missing Delhi man found dead in UP's Shamli; Police intensify investigation

A man named Sagar, who was reported missing from Tilak Nagar, Delhi, has been confirmed dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a joint investigation by Delhi and UP police.

Missing Delhi man found dead in UP's Shamli; Police intensify investigation anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 3, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

New Delhi: A man identified as Sagar, who had been reported missing from Tilak Nagar in the national capital has been confirmed dead in Shamli in, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a full-scale investigation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police.

The case was initially reported at Police Station (PS) Tilak Nagar after Sagar's family informed authorities that he had left a hotel he was operating on lease but never reached home. Raising suspicion against certain individuals and fearing for his safety, the family prompted the registration of an abduction case.

Also Read: Delhi man shoots himself after argument at brother's in-laws' house in Rajasthan's Dausa

Suspects who reportedly killed Sagar were known to his family

Multiple police teams were deployed for technical and manual surveillance, and the family remained actively involved in the probe, as the suspects were known to them. Several individuals were detained for questioning, though the main suspects remain at large. Authorities have secured non-bailable warrants against them.

On March 27, 2025, a case of murder was registered at Polic Station Kandla in Shamli district for an unidentified dead body (UIDB). On the evening of April 2, 2025, it was confirmed that the deceased was Sagar.

Following the confirmation, Delhi Police coordinated with their counterparts in UP, and a team from Police Station Tilak Nagar, accompanied by Sagar's family members, was dispatched to Shamli. Authorities are now actively exchanging information with UP Police to trace the accused and ensure swift action in the case.

Also Read: 'Will chop, pack you in drum': UP woman's Meerut-like murder warning to husband, assault video emerges (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill anr

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in shk

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid L2: Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains snt

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains

HCU protests: Telangana HC halts evacuation as video of peacocks howling continues to stir outrage (WATCH) snt

HCU protests: Telangana HC halts excavation as video of peacocks howling continues to stir outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more AJR

Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more

BlackBerry Stock Settles At 4-Month Low As Outlook Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat, But Retail Optimism Grows

BlackBerry Stock Settles At 4-Month Low As Outlook Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat, But Retail Optimism Grows

Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce NTI

Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill anr

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in shk

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon
Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Video Icon