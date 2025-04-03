Missing Delhi man found dead in UP's Shamli; Police intensify investigation

Read Full Article

New Delhi: A man identified as Sagar, who had been reported missing from Tilak Nagar in the national capital has been confirmed dead in Shamli in, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a full-scale investigation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police.

The case was initially reported at Police Station (PS) Tilak Nagar after Sagar's family informed authorities that he had left a hotel he was operating on lease but never reached home. Raising suspicion against certain individuals and fearing for his safety, the family prompted the registration of an abduction case.

Suspects who reportedly killed Sagar were known to his family

Multiple police teams were deployed for technical and manual surveillance, and the family remained actively involved in the probe, as the suspects were known to them. Several individuals were detained for questioning, though the main suspects remain at large. Authorities have secured non-bailable warrants against them.

On March 27, 2025, a case of murder was registered at Polic Station Kandla in Shamli district for an unidentified dead body (UIDB). On the evening of April 2, 2025, it was confirmed that the deceased was Sagar.

Following the confirmation, Delhi Police coordinated with their counterparts in UP, and a team from Police Station Tilak Nagar, accompanied by Sagar's family members, was dispatched to Shamli. Authorities are now actively exchanging information with UP Police to trace the accused and ensure swift action in the case.

