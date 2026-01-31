Addressing the Mising Youth Festival in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the path to protect rights, culture, and language is through such festivals, not arms, and praised the community's contribution to Assam and India.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the 10th Mising Youth Festival today in Dhemaji, Assam. On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and many other dignitaries were present.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "The Mising Youth Festival has shown a distinct direction to the tribes across the country. He said that the path to protect one's rights, culture, language, literature, dance, and music is not through taking up arms, but through such youth festivals. He remarked that India's culture is formed by blending many cultures, just like the Mising culture. He said that this vision is taking Assam forward. He added that Donyi-Polo not only makes Assam and Arunachal famous but makes India famous across the world."

Promoting Culture and Resolving Issues

Amit Shah said "that in the past, different tribes used to struggle to protect their culture, and opposition governments wanted to crush all of them and keep them suppressed within Assam. He stated that the interlocutor appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will work towards resolving all your issues. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India believes that every culture, language, and tradition has an equal right to exist, and it is only through the promotion of all these that we can progress. He said that the Bogibeel Bridge was built with the hard work of our Mising worker brothers and sisters. He added that this bridge has today become a symbol of the vision of the new India across the world and the work to complete it in just 4 years was accomplished under Narendra Modi ji."

Recognizing Mising Society's Contribution

The Union Home Minister further said, "The Mising society is the heartbeat of our Brahmaputra Valley, the Mising culture is the soul and vibrant identity of Assam and India's culture, and also a symbol of India of the future. He stated that we must not forget the contribution of the Mising society in India's freedom struggle, and in every struggle, the Mising society has made the supreme sacrifice for defending the country. He said that the Mising society has attempted to reduce floods by giving way to the rivers. Shah said that Ali-Aye-Ligang is an excellent example of achieving balance with nature. He added that in the coming days, there will also be special recruitment of Mising youth into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which will enable the local youth to contribute to the internal security of India."

Peace and Development in Assam

Amit Shah said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, Assam is moving forward on the path of peace. He said that the Modi government has signed several agreements, leading to the disarming of nearly 10,000 youths. He said that the Assam government has accepted the Mising language as a medium of education in 200 lower primary schools. He said that today the youth of Assam are imbibing vision in place of weapons and dreams in place of fear. He added that we have provided more than 1 lakh 56 thousand government jobs without any recommendations. He said that the semiconductor factory being set up here will provide jobs to more than 27,000 youths, and by the end of 2026, Made in Assam chips will reach the entire world."

Addressing Infiltration and Demographic Change

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, "It is the responsibility of the Mising society to make the entire Assam free from infiltrators. He said that in our seven districts, the number of infiltrators has increased, and during the 20 years of rule by the opposition government, the population of infiltrators in these districts has crossed lakhs. He said that under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, infiltrators will not only be stopped but will also be identified and deported one by one.

He remarked that for decades, opposition governments kept their eyes closed, and, as a result of that, the demography of Assam has completely changed, and it is our government that will reverse it. He said that on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister Modi ji had announced the High-Powered Demographic Mission, which will study the unnatural demographic changes happening across the country and suggest remedies for it. He said that the Assam government has freed 1 lakh 26 thousand acres of land from infiltrators."

Unprecedented Development Funds for Assam

Amit Shah further added, "The Narendra Modi government has left no stone unturned in the development of Assam. He said that the previous central government had given Assam ₹1 lakh 28 thousand crore in its 10 years, whereas Prime Minister Modi ji has given ₹4 lakh 50 thousand crore to Assam in the last 10 years. He added that the Modi government has provided ₹30 thousand crore for road construction in Assam, ₹95 thousand crore for railways and ₹10 thousand crore for airports."

Commitment to Tribal Welfare

The Union Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated to the welfare of tribals. He stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji established the Tribal Commission and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, while Prime Minister Modi ji declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and has built tribal museums across the country with a budget of ₹200 crore. He said that from 2004 to 2014, under the previous central government, the total budget for the Ministry and ST component was ₹28 thousand crore, whereas in the recent budget, Prime Minister Modi ji has allocated ₹1 lakh 35 thousand crore for tribal development. Shah said that Prime Minister Modi ji has also increased the budget for Eklavya Model Residential Schools by 25 times," said Amit Shah. (ANI)