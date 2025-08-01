A 7-year-old boy in Delhi, India, was found safe after falling into an open sewer. A day-long search proved fruitless, but the boy emerged on his own and returned home, his identity later confirmed through CCTV footage.

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy came out of an open sewer on his own and returned home after a 24-hour rescue operation failed to locate him in Rajokri village of south Delhi, Delhi police said.



According to the Police, on 31 July at around 01:15 pm, police received information from some local boys that a child had fallen into a sewer near Rajokri.



Following a prolonged search operation conducted by multiple agencies until late at night, no child could be recovered from the sewer.



The investigators examined CCTV footage from cameras near the site. They saw two boys running along the sewer; one fell into the drain, then both continued running further down the line. No camera captured his exit, but police discovered an open segment about 20 feet from the fall point, where the boy had climbed out.

CCTV Footage and Local Efforts

Police circulated the CCTV clips via local WhatsApp groups, schools, and adjacent police stations to trace the child's identity.

The next day, a teacher at the MCD School in Rajokri identified the boy as a 7-year-old Class 3 student from Shera Colony, Rajokri Village.



Later, the child was examined by the beat staff. According to his statement, he went for a rain bath with his friend, who resides in the same house and attends the same school. Due to rainwater covering the area, the sewer opening was not visible, and he accidentally fell into it. However, he managed to get out after a short distance and returned home safely.



Further investigation is still underway.

