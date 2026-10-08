A 17-year-old minor was apprehended by South District Police after a luxury car he was driving at high speed killed a pedestrian in a multi-vehicle collision near Kishangarh on October 4. The teen will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Officers from the South District Police have apprehended a 17-year-old minor following a major multi-vehicle collision near Kishangarh late Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The incident occurred on October 4, near the red light opposite the local CNG pump in Kishangarh.

Details of the Fatal Crash

According to preliminary investigations, a luxury sedan being driven at high speed lost control due to rash and negligent driving, according to Delhi Police. The vehicle struck a male pedestrian, approximately 45 years of age, before colliding with three other stationary and moving vehicles at the intersection.

Emergency response teams immediately dispatched to the scene shifted the critically injured pedestrian to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS). Medical personnel subsequently declared the victim brought dead upon arrival. Proceedings are underway to establish the deceased's identity and inform his family.

Minor Apprehended, Legal Proceedings Underway

"The driver was intercepted shortly after the collision and confirmed to be a juvenile," said a senior Delhi Police official. "A formal case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered at the local police station. The child in conflict with the law (CCL) has been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)."

Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain legal liability regarding the vehicle's ownership and how the minor gained access to the vehicle. (ANI)