Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    Rahul Gandhi has alleged PM Modi lied about his caste, asserting that the Prime Minister was born in the general category, not the Other Backward Category (OBC). Here's what he said.

    Rahul Gandhi latest shocker PM Modi not born as OBC belongs to general caste gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about his caste. He claimed, "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat."

    "The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the general caste," he alleged. "He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in general caste..." stated Rahul Gandhi at the yatra.

    On Thursday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is expected to arrive in Chhattisgarh from nearby Odisha. This is Gandhi's first trip to Chhattisgarh following his party's defeat in the state's Assembly elections in November 2023.

    The yatra began in Manipur on January 14 and will cross the districts of Raigarh, Sakti, and Korba on February 11 after a two-day rest. The yatra is scheduled to shift from Balrampur to Jharkhand on February 14.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    He came in a wheelchair PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha gcw

    'He came in a wheelchair': PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs (WATCH)

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi anr

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi

    Viewpoint Interim Budget 2024-2025

    Viewpoint: Interim Budget 2024-2025

    'Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap vkp

    ‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

    Recent Stories

    Lal Salaam: Here's how much Rajinikanth charged for 40 min role RBA

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how much Rajinikanth charged for 40 min role

    Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose ATG

    Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ] RKK

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

    US Elections 2024: Republican candidate spark outcry by burning LGBTQ books in campaign video (WATCH) snt

    US Elections 2024: Republican candidate spark outcry by burning LGBTQ books in campaign video (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign RKK

    Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon