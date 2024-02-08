Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter released the 'Black Paper', highlighting the NDA government's failure over the past 10 years.
     

    Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over Black Paper WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi poked fun at the Congress on Thursday, February 8, following the release of the 'Black Paper' by the party's leader, Mallikarjun Kharge. Calling the document a "kala tikka" (black mark), the Prime Minister said that such a move by the Opposition was also welcomed by the central government.

    Earlier in the day, Kharge unveiled the "Black Paper" in opposition to the projected "White Paper" by the BJP-led Centre, claiming the latter had "failed on the economy." The grand old party said the 'Black Paper' highlights the failures of the BJP-led Centre such as unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress, among others.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said," There is a danger to democracy in the country...In the last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy."

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Let us bring out authentic, verifiable data and then we'll have an informed debate. I welcome the 'white paper' hoping that the data is authentic, because this government is notorious for bringing in dubious data... The reality of what is happening in India would be the black paper."

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Congress MP and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and recalled his contribution to the country's democracy. "I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This is an example of a member being alert of his duties," PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Parliament Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi latest shocker PM Modi not born as OBC belongs to general caste gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    He came in a wheelchair PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha gcw

    'He came in a wheelchair': PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary vkp

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary

    Tesla Chicken & Pizza shop owner loses 12,000 pounds in trademark battle with Elon Musk's company snt

    'Tesla Chicken & Pizza' shop owner in Greater Manchester loses trademark battle with Elon Musk's company

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier? rkn

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier?

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant RBA EAI

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant

    cricket Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India osf

    Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon