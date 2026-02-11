Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi for spreading 'confusion' on exports and cotton MSP over the India-US trade deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP's Ravishankar Prasad also defended the government's stance against the allegations.

Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks in the Lower House about the India-US interim trade agreement, accusing him of spreading "confusion" on exports and cotton MSP. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I was listening; it was my misfortune that I wasn't in the House. Either the Leader of Opposition lacks knowledge or has taken a contract to lie...He is spreading confusion about exports. My industry will get a lot of benefits from 18%. Go and ask the industry. He is spreading confusion. He talked about cotton; during your government, MSP was Rs 3700, we gave Rs 8000 MSP. He cultivates lies, trust in such a person has now been broken."

Backing the government's position, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also assured that the interim agreement with the US was made while keeping the interests of the farmers in mind, "As the Commerce Minister, I want to assure that all decisions were taken keeping in mind the welfare of our farmers and their interests are secured," Goyal told reporters.

BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad also criticised Gandhi's remarks, stating, "Rahul Gandhi should remember one thing that in the leadership of PM Modi, India will not bow down before anyone. In violation of House rules, Rahul Gandhi makes baseless statements. We condemn it."

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations in Lok Sabha

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of compromising national interests and asked whether it was "not ashamed of selling India," alleging that it had effectively "sold Bharat Mata."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India. (ANI)