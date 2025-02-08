Milkipur Bypoll Election Result 2025: BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan wins by over 61,000 votes (WATCH)

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has won the bypoll by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Ajit Prasad by a margin of 61,710 votes.

Updated: Feb 8, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has won the bypoll by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Ajit Prasad by a margin of 61,710 votes. Paswan maintained a commanding lead in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll, extending his margin to over 1,00,000 votes over Prasad at one point during the counting.

As per the latest figures, Paswan has secured 1,46,397 votes, while Ajit Prasad, son of SP’s Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, has garnered 84,687 votes. Santosh Kumar of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) was on the third place with 5,459 votes.

 

The bypoll was necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha last year. While the SP is keen to retain control over the constituency, the BJP sees this election as an opportunity to avenge its defeat in Faizabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

