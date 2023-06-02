Miffed over demand to pay for excess baggage, woman flyer screams 'bomb' at Mumbai airport

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A woman who was upset about having to pay for excess luggage at the Mumbai international airport claimed that her bag contained a bomb, sending security personnel into a brief frenzy before taking her into custody. However, nothing suspicious was discovered in her bag. 

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    Mumbai: An official stated on Friday that a female traveller who was upset about having to pay for excess luggage at the Mumbai international airport claimed that her bag contained a bomb, sending security personnel into a brief frenzy before taking her into custody.

    The official claimed that after her luggage was searched, nothing suspicious was discovered. 
             
    The woman, a homemaker from South Mumbai, was about to travel to Kolkata with her husband and kids on May 29 to see her mother when the incident happened, he claimed.
            
    After reaching the check-in counter, she asked an airline employee for a boarding pass and handed over two bags to the staff. As per the airline's rules, a single bag with a maximum weight of 15 kg is allowed to be checked in for each domestic flyer.  
            
    Since the woman's bags weighed a total of 22.05 kg, she was asked to pay for excess baggage, he said. However, the woman allegedly refused to pay for the additional weight and got into an argument with the airline staff. 
            
    She later claimed that one of her bags contained a bomb, the official said.
            
    Though the on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel checked her bag and found nothing suspicious in it, the woman's claim sparked panic at the airport for some time, he said. 
            
    The woman was then handed over to the Sahar police, which registered a first information report (FIR) against her for endangering the lives and safety of others, he said.
            
    The police asked the woman to remain present in a court the next day when they also submitted a charge sheet in the case, he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Kerala girl drugged, sexually abused at multiple locations, dumped in Thamarassery pass

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
