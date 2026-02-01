Following RJD leader Rabri Devi's allegations of rising crime against women, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary dared her to name culprits, promising arrests within 24 hours. The political spat includes accusations of electoral theft and heated debates.

RJD, NDA Lock Horns Over Law and Order

A day after RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi alleged widespread crimes against women and girls in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday asserted that the government will track down criminals even outside the state and ensure their arrest within 24 hours if names are provided.

Rabri Devi on Thursday held a protest against the alleged rape case of a minor girl in Bihar, along with other RJD leaders, in the Bihar Legislative Council premises. She said, "Daughters are killed and raped every day in every district... No action is being taken against this. It is only being hidden... They hide it and then hand it over to the CBI..."

Reacting to the allegations, Choudhary told ANI, "... Criminals in Bihar should find a safe place to hide. They go to Bengaluru to hide, but our police are also going there. No matter where the criminal is, the Bihar Police will go there, arrest them and put them in jail... Rabri Devi should name them; whoever's name comes up, they will be put in jail within 24 hours."

Accusations of Electoral Malpractice

Cornering the government, Rabri Devi further accused the NDA government of coming to power through electoral malpractices. "Everyone's rights are being stolen... They formed the government through theft and won the election through theft too... The votes have been stolen..." she said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar dismissed the allegations, saying, "Those who make accusations do so without evidence. There is no truth in this, and by making such baseless accusations, he is only diminishing themselves... When the house is in session discussing all matters, instead of speaking in the house, he is speaking outside, raising questions to attract attention... He wants to gain political advantage, so by indulging in such petty, vulgar talk, he is trying to defame the Bihar government."

Heated Exchanges in Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav engaged in sharp verbal sparring over the political situation in the state.

During the ongoing Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav, questioning how much money he allegedly paid to six MLAs in 2024 to bring down the government. "How much money did you (Tejashwi Yadav) pay to those 6 MLAs? Where did you get that money from? You extorted that money from the MLAs who were already on your side," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)