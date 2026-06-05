MHA and CAPF offices planted over five lakh saplings nationwide as part of a tree plantation drive. The initiative, launched in 2020 by Amit Shah, targets planting seven crore saplings this year, having already planted over 6.67 crore.

In a major push towards environmental conservation, all offices under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), planted over five lakh saplings across the country on Friday as part of a nationwide plantation drive, and targeted to plant seven crore saplings this year.

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The initiative is part of MHA's ongoing tree plantation campaign launched in 2020 under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Since its inception, the MHA said, the campaign has seen the planting of more than 6.67 crore saplings, reflecting a sustained commitment to enhancing green cover across the country.

Future Targets and CAPF's Role

Officials in MHA said that the ambitious target of planting 7 crore trees will be achieved within the current year. The Ministry said the CAPFs play a key role in implementing the tree plantation initiative across diverse terrains and have set further targets to intensify the drive. As per officials in the MHA, the forces aim to plant 40 lakh saplings in 2026 and significantly scale up efforts to 2 crore saplings in 2027.

Guinness World Record Achievement

Highlighting a major milestone, officials recalled a record-setting plantation drive conducted on July 14, 2024, at the Revati Range of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore. During the event, a total of 12,41,017 saplings were planted in a single day, earning recognition in the Guinness World Records.

The large-scale plantation initiatives are aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, improving biodiversity, and contributing to climate change mitigation. Officials said that such efforts also help instil environmental awareness among personnel and local communities. With continued momentum and participation, they said, the government aims to significantly boost India's green cover in the coming years.

Amit Shah Launches Drive in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the tree plantation drive in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, on the occasion of World Environment Day. Shah planted an Agar sapling at the Lankamura Border Outpost (BOP) of the Border Security Force in Tripura. He also visited the BSF's Lankamura BOP during his trip. (ANI)