Hyderabad Cyber Crime police booked Meta India head and others over alleged morphed posts of PM Modi. A BJP leader alleged that Opposition parties were funding social media handles to post these photos and videos, leading to an FIR on 20 handles.

After Hyderabad Cyber Crime police booked Meta India head and several others over alleged social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, T Saikiran Goud, a member of the BJP Telangana social media core committee, on Friday alleged that Opposition parties were funding social media handles to post morphed photos and videos of the PM.

BJP Leader's Allegations

"We complained about 20 social media handles that are morphing Narendra Modi's photos and videos at the CJP Protest. We saw all this morphed content on social media and reported these 20 handles to cybercrime. They have registered an FIR," Sai Kiran told ANI.

He said that such content was not the correct way to protest and alleged that the social media handles did not belong to NEET students but were intentionally trying to disrespect the Prime Minister. "This is not the correct way to protest. These handles do not belong to NEET students. They are intentionally trying to disrespect Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are seeing many handles doing this, and we will file cases against them as well," he said.

Sai Kiran said the issue was not about any demand but about the alleged misuse of social media to target the Prime Minister. "It's not about demands, but it is not correct for anyone to morph PM Modi's videos and photos and post them on social media handles. You should use your protest and social media handles in a positive way, not a negative way. It should not be done to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Kiran further alleged that Opposition parties were funding individuals to create negative content against the Prime Minister. "Everyone knows who is behind this. Opposition parties are funding these guys. I am not talking about NEET students; Opposition parties are funding these people on social media to create negative content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Police Action and FIR Details

Cybercrime Police in Hyderabad registered a case against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

According to the FIR, a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 PM from T Saikiran Goud. The complaint listed 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister and sought an investigation into the content and the accounts operating them.

The complainant also requested police to preserve electronic evidence, identify the individuals operating the accounts and coordinate with Meta Platforms to obtain account details.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, under Sections 66(C) and 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been handed over to Inspector P Jayashankar for further investigation.

(ANI)