Congress MP K Suresh criticised PM Modi for not participating in the debate on the Public Examinations Bill, 2026. He accused the PM of bypassing Parliament by using video messages and urged him to respect the democratic forum by addressing the House.

'PM Bypassing Parliament': K Suresh

Congress MP K Suresh on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not participating in the parliamentary debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the Prime Minister was bypassing Parliament by conveying his views through video messages instead of addressing the House.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said Parliament is the highest democratic forum and urged the Prime Minister to participate in debates on important legislation. "PM did not come to the House during the discussion on the Examination Amendment Bill. The Prime Minister should come to the House and participate in the debate. He should also express his views. Whatever he wants to tell the people is being conveyed through videos," Suresh said.

"Parliament is the most important forum for us, a democratic forum. But he is bypassing Parliament. Whatever he wants to say to the people through videos, this is not good for democracy. He must respect Parliament. He should come to Parliament, address Parliament, and speak in Parliament," he added.

PM Modi Hails Bill's Passage

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi welcomed Parliament's passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, describing it as a major step towards creating a reliable and transparent examination system.

In a video message shared on Instagram after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the Prime Minister said the government had been taking continuous steps to strengthen the examination process through greater transparency, faster implementation and the use of technology. He asserted that those involved in paper leak rackets "will not be spared" and said stringent legal provisions were necessary to protect the future of students.

Key Provisions of the New Law

The Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament this week, proposes stricter penalties for examination-related offences, including imprisonment ranging from five to ten years and enhanced fines for individuals and service providers involved in unfair practices.

The legislation also mandates that investigations into paper leak cases be completed within two months and trials concluded within three months through Special Fast Track Courts. It further provides for the constitution of a Special Task Force to probe organised examination-related crimes.

The Bill will now be sent to the President for assent.