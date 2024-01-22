'Mere ghar Ram aaye hain...' ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

Constable Lovely Singh of the ITBP jazz band and a renowned singer dedicates a song to Lord Ram on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Constable Lovely Singh, a prominent member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central jazz band and a renowned singer, has dedicated a soulful song in honour of Lord Ram on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on Monday, the auspicious ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm, marking a historic moment as the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The temple town is abuzz with preparations for the grand event, attracting devotees who have started flocking to Ayodhya to witness this significant occasion.

The temple trust, in collaboration with the Vishva Hindu Parishad, has extended invitations to nearly 8,000 guests, including politicians, business leaders, stars from the entertainment industry, and other dignitaries, who are set to grace the temple town for the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

Emphasizing the importance of virtual participation, the temple trust encourages devotees and the public to engage in the ceremony through online platforms. The momentous event will be broadcast live on various channels across the country.

The live screening is scheduled to commence at 11 am on Monday, January 22, with broadcasts in temples and public spaces in both rural and urban areas nationwide. Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster, has installed approximately 40 cameras in various locations in Ayodhya, providing 4K display coverage of the ceremony, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

In addition to the main temple premises, Doordarshan will broadcast live visuals from key locations such as Ram ki Paidi near Saryu Ghat and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila on multiple channels.

A series of events and rituals are planned for the consecration ceremony, featuring a spectacular musical performance titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, participating in the rituals within the sanctum sanctorum at approximately 12:30 pm, marking a significant moment in the country's history.