Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Mere ghar Ram aaye hain...' ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    Constable Lovely Singh of the ITBP jazz band and a renowned singer dedicates a song to Lord Ram on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Mere ghar Ram aaye hain ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 7:44 AM IST

    Constable Lovely Singh, a prominent member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central jazz band and a renowned singer, has dedicated a soulful song in honour of Lord Ram on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on Monday, the auspicious ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm, marking a historic moment as the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The temple town is abuzz with preparations for the grand event, attracting devotees who have started flocking to Ayodhya to witness this significant occasion.

    The temple trust, in collaboration with the Vishva Hindu Parishad, has extended invitations to nearly 8,000 guests, including politicians, business leaders, stars from the entertainment industry, and other dignitaries, who are set to grace the temple town for the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

    Emphasizing the importance of virtual participation, the temple trust encourages devotees and the public to engage in the ceremony through online platforms. The momentous event will be broadcast live on various channels across the country.

    The live screening is scheduled to commence at 11 am on Monday, January 22, with broadcasts in temples and public spaces in both rural and urban areas nationwide. Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster, has installed approximately 40 cameras in various locations in Ayodhya, providing 4K display coverage of the ceremony, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

    In addition to the main temple premises, Doordarshan will broadcast live visuals from key locations such as Ram ki Paidi near Saryu Ghat and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila on multiple channels.

    A series of events and rituals are planned for the consecration ceremony, featuring a spectacular musical performance titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, participating in the rituals within the sanctum sanctorum at approximately 12:30 pm, marking a significant moment in the country's history.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 7:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event AJR

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Self styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited' AJR

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

    Wed in India Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    'Wed in India... Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo...' PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Ram Aayenge' song in AI-generated voice of Lata Mangeshkar surfaces online; netizens get emotional RNA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Ram Aayenge' song in AI-generated voice of Lata Mangeshkar surfaces online

    7 benefits of taking morning walks during winters RBA

    7 benefits of taking morning walks during winters

    Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, 10 celebs who will be spotted at Ram Temple RBA

    Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, 10 celebs who will be spotted at Ram Temple

    Ram Mandir: Sunil Kumar from Maharashtra is making Rangoli with 2000 kg of rangoli powder in Ayodhya anr

    Ram Mandir: THIS man from Maharashtra is making Rangoli in Ayodhya

    Recipe: How to make Bedmi Puri of Ayodhya for breakfast on January 22? anr

    Recipe: How to make Bedmi Puri of Ayodhya for breakfast on January 22?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon