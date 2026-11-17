A family travelling in a car in Delhi was allegedly harassed by a group of men who tried to block and ram their vehicle. The family also claimed their calls to the police helpline were disconnected, sparking concerns over road safety.

A disturbing incident in Delhi has raised concerns over road safety after a family travelling in their car was allegedly harassed by a group of young men around 7 am. According to the account shared alongside a video circulating on social media, the men attempted to block the family's vehicle, made obscene gestures and allegedly tried to ram their car. The family reportedly found themselves in a frightening situation while travelling on the city's streets. The incident has sparked questions about the safety of commuters, particularly women and children.

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Family Allegedly Faces Delayed Police Response

Adding to the family's distress was the alleged delay in receiving assistance from the police. According to the account, the family immediately dialled the police emergency helpline for help, but the call was reportedly disconnected shortly after it was answered. They had to make several repeated attempts before finally receiving a response from the authorities. The alleged experience has triggered concerns about the reliability and responsiveness of emergency services during critical situations.

Incident Sparks Outrage Over Road Safety In Delhi

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with users raising questions about public safety and police accountability in the national capital. The person sharing the video has urged people to circulate it widely so that the authorities can identify those involved and take strict legal action. The incident has once again brought the issue of road harassment and the need for a prompt emergency response system into focus. However, further details about the identities of those involved and the police action in the matter are awaited.