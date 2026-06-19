Six individuals, including the chief priest of Melukote's Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple, have been suspended over a 'hundi' theft. The suspension follows a police complaint filed in June for the theft that occurred on January 11 in Mandya, Karnataka.

Six individuals, including the chief priest of the historic Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple in Melukote, have been suspended in connection with a 'hundi' theft case, officials said. The suspension orders were issued by the temple's Executive Officer, Sheela, following a directive from the Deputy Commissioner citing dereliction of duty.

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Details of the Suspension

Those suspended have been identified as Narayana Bhat (Chief Priest), Sheedhar (Parupathegar), Thiruvenkatachar (Paricharaka), Gangadhar (Guard), Basavaraju (Guard), and Kasturi Srinivasan (Maneegar).

The incident reportedly took place on January 11. Following the theft, Executive Officer Sheela filed a complaint against the six individuals in June, after which a case was registered at the Melukote Police Station.

About Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple

The Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple, situated in Pandavapura taluk, is one of the most prominent pilgrimage centers in the Mandya district. The temple is believed to have been constructed during the Hoysala period and later renovated by the Wodeyars of Mysuru. The deity enshrined here is in a yogic posture, hence the name "Yoga Narasimha."

According to local lore, sages and devotees performed penance here, drawn to the serene and spiritually charged atmosphere of the hills, according to the official website of Karnataka Tourism.

The Pilgrim Experience

According to the website, the devotees reach the temple by climbing a flight of around 300 stone steps, which ascend through a forested path filled with birdsong and the occasional monkey. At the summit, the temple greets visitors with a traditional Dravidian-style gopuram, intricately carved and weathered by time, standing as a testament to centuries of devotion.

Inside the sanctum, the idol of Yoga Narasimha sits peacefully, exuding a sense of calm and strength. Despite the temple's simplicity, the divine aura and panoramic views from the top offer a profound experience. Morning and evening aartis are particularly serene, often accompanied by a breeze that carries the scent of camphor and incense.

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