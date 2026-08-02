Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has called the Mekedatu project a permanent solution to the Cauvery water dispute. He urged for amicable talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the issue, citing the Supreme Court's judgment on the matter.

'Mekedatu is Permanent Solution': CM Shivakumar Urges Amicable Talks

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Mekedatu project is a permanent solution to the Cauvery water issue and called for discussions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the matter amicably. He said the state should move forward by considering the Supreme Court's judgment and the Centre's response, while seeking cooperation from all stakeholders. While addressing an all-party meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery water issue, Karnataka CM said, "The Mekedatu project is the permanent solution. The Supreme Court has already delivered its judgment, and the Central Government has also given its response. Taking all that into consideration, we should move forward without wasting any more time. This is not about Tamil Nadu getting more or Karnataka getting less. We should use this opportunity to bring both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the table, hold discussions, and resolve the issue amicably. We expect everyone's cooperation in this effort."

Cooperation and Political Dialogue

The Chief Minister said the state government will work together to resolve the Cauvery water issue and assess the situation on the ground by consulting farmers and reviewing the conditions in different districts. He also said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru following his request. "In the meantime, I requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed programme of visiting Bengaluru, and he agreed to the request. The BJP state president has also shared his views. I do not wish to comment on his remarks; he has spoken based on his own experience. Overall, it is our government's view that we must work together with complete cooperation to resolve this issue," Shivakumar said.

State to Assess Ground Situation

"All our ministers have already begun visiting their respective districts and reviewing the situation on the ground. In the coming days, they will continue interacting with farmers, assessing the realities in every taluk, and submitting detailed reports to me. Thereafter, the Revenue Minister will assess the situation, taking into account the technical aspects, the government's guidelines, and the applicable Government of India norms and guidelines. Based on that assessment, the government will communicate its decisions and the necessary course of action," he further said.

Background of the Dispute

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)