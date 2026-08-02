BRS leader KT Rama Rao has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi demanding an unconditional public apology for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comments describing engineering students as 'criminal waste', holding Rahul politically and morally responsible.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, demanding an unconditional public apology for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks describing engineering students as "criminal waste".

KTR Holds Rahul Gandhi Morally Responsible

In a strongly worded four-page letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, KTR questioned whether the Telangana Chief Minister's remarks represented the Congress party's official position on students, engineers and young people. Holding Rahul Gandhi politically and morally responsible as the Congress leader who campaigned for the party and chose Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister, KTR said the Congress cannot distance itself from the controversial remarks. "The political as well as moral responsibility ultimately rests with you," KTR wrote, asserting that Rahul Gandhi's silence amounts to endorsement of the Chief Minister's comments.

Describing the remarks as a direct insult to lakhs of engineering students, teachers and parents, KTR said branding engineers as "criminal waste" diminishes not only the profession but also the dignity of the constitutional office occupied by the Chief Minister.

'Recurring Pattern of Insults'

KTR further alleged that the comments were not an isolated incident but part of a recurring pattern of insulting students and young people. He cited previous remarks allegedly made by Revanth Reddy against university students, youth and the teaching community, accusing the Congress government of repeatedly humiliating Telangana's younger generation.

Apology Demanded from Rahul and Revanth Reddy

The BRS Working President demanded that Rahul Gandhi issue an unconditional public apology to students, engineers, teachers and youth across the country. He also urged Rahul Gandhi to direct Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to immediately withdraw his remarks and tender an unconditional apology to engineering students, university students, teachers and all those offended by his statements.

Warning of Electoral Consequences

Concluding the letter, KTR warned that Telangana's youth are closely watching the Congress government's actions and would ultimately deliver their verdict through the ballot box, asserting that "the verdict of an awakened generation is far more enduring than temporary political power." (ANI)