Tensions rise over the Mekedatu dam project as Tamil Nadu MP S Jothimani resists Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's claim. Shivakumar insists the dam is a state right, while Tamil Nadu asserts it protects their long-standing water rights.

Tensions Escalate Over Mekedatu Project

In a sharp counter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's assertive stance on the Mekedatu project, Congress MP S Jothimani on Saturday said the people of Tamil Nadu will never surrender their rights over the Cauvery river, terming it the state's "life and livelihood."

CM Shivakumar had earlier asserted that "no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu," reigniting the long-standing inter-state dispute between the two riparian neighbours.

Reacting strongly to the statement, Jothimani urged the Karnataka leadership to understand the ground reality and sensitivities involved, emphasizing the shared rights over the river basin governed by established judicial frameworks.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar reiterated his commitment to the project, inviting Tamil Nadu for fact-based discussions and emphasizing that the construction will help ensure the neighbouring state receives its defined share of the water.