Bansuri Swaraj Accuses Congress of Double Standards on Women Issues

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday accused the Congress of displaying double standards on women's dignity, questioning the party leadership's silence over serious allegations against its leaders and the appointment of leaders facing sexual misconduct allegations to key organisational positions.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Swaraj raised three issues involving Congress leaders, including allegations of rape against Jharkhand MLA Bhushan Bara, the appointment of Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to key election committees and the appointment of senior leader Harak Singh Rawat as the head of the Congress election committee in Uttarakhand.

Targeting Congress over the allegations against Bara, Swaraj said, "On one hand, India is taking pride in its culture and worshipping Chhathi Maiya, who is the source of the creation of the universe. And on the other, you know how Congress is repeatedly insulting women, who are the embodiment of Shakti (divine feminine power). Tomorrow is also the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, which is also Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day). It is a very shameful matter that a sitting Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Bhushan Bara, is facing very serious allegations that he committed rape against a tribal girl who is just 14 years old."

She further alleged that the MLA lured the minor with promises of education and a better life before subjecting her to domestic labour and physical and sexual exploitation. "In fact, investigating agencies have even filed an FIR under the POCSO Act. Looking at the claims and the accusations, they are absolutely gut-wrenching. The allegation is that the MLA lured that innocent child with the promise of education. He tricked her. He promised her a better life and lured that 14-year-old minor in with a fake promise. First, he made her do household chores, beat her up, and later, there were even allegations of sexual abuse," she said.

According to the complaint submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi, the minor alleged that she was brought to the city in May 2026 on the pretext of securing her school admission and supporting her education. However, she was allegedly taken to Bara's official residence and made to perform domestic work. The complaint further alleged that the MLA sexually assaulted her on August 5. An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police Niraj Kumar said. Bara has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents.

Furthermore, Swaraj also questioned Congress over the appointment of Akoijam to key positions in the party's committees ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, citing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). "Congress party has made double standards a very normal thing. On one hand, you know that 11 female students of JNU levelled serious allegations against Bimal Akoijam. When disciplinary action was taken and he was found guilty, he was dismissed from his job. Bimal had to approach the High Court. He was neither issued a show-cause notice nor asked to give an explanation. But yes, Congress party certainly rewarded him. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, it is astonishing that Bimal Akoijam, a Congress MP facing such serious allegations of sexual harassment, has been appointed co-chairman of the election committee, campaign committee and manifesto committee," she said.

Congress has appointed Akoijam as a member of the Pradesh Election Committee and Campaign Committee and as Co-Chairperson of the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur. An FIR has been registered against him at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi, and the matter is under investigation. A Delhi court recently disposed of his anticipatory bail plea after police informed it that they were not contemplating his immediate arrest.

Raising the third issue, the BJP MP Swaraj questioned Congress leadership over appointing Harak Singh Rawat as the head of its election committee in Uttarakhand, referring to allegations made by a woman from Assam who has sought a fresh DNA test to establish her son's paternity. "A third issue has come up. Kharge ji (Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge) has chosen Harak Singh ji as the head of the Congress election committee in Uttarakhand. You recently saw how a woman from Assam made very serious allegations against him and demanded a DNA test. The case has been handed over to a female police officer. It is not just about the allegations; you need to look at this," Swaraj said.

The woman, Indira Devi, alias Jenny, has alleged that she was taken to Rawat's residence in 2002 when she was 16 years old. She has demanded punishment for the alleged sexual assault and recognition of her son's paternity rights. Rawat has previously received a clean chit following a DNA test conducted during a CBI inquiry in the matter.

Questioning Congress leadership over its response to the allegations, Swaraj said the party had failed to hold its leaders accountable despite repeatedly raising slogans against patriarchy. "Despite raising slogans such as 'Smash the Patriarchy', Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have maintained a deafening silence. Has the party questioned its MLA or sought any accountability? No. Congress has repeatedly displayed double standards on women's dignity," she said.

Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Swaraj said, "On one side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose tireless efforts and development policies have made women in this country not just beneficiaries, but self-reliant entrepreneurs and nation builders. On the other side is Rahul Gandhi, who only gives hollow slogans like 'Smash the Patriarchy' and stays completely silent when it comes to respecting women." She further said women voters would hold Congress accountable in the upcoming elections. "But the public knows all this, and Rahul Gandhi ji, I want to warn you again. Just watch, in all the upcoming elections, especially our women voters, will hold you accountable and make Congress party answer for every stance it takes against women," she said. (ANI)