Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore criticizes Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar for his Mekedatu dam stance, rebuking PM Modi for remaining silent on the issue and calling for political unity in Tamil Nadu regarding the Cauvery water dispute.

Manickam Tagore slams DK Shivakumar over Mekedatu dam row in TN

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Manickam Tagore on Saturday condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the Mekedatu dam in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Tagore said Shivakumar's statement declaring that the project would go ahead was unacceptable, arguing that Modi, as prime minister of the entire country, should have pushed back on stage rather than remain silent.

"On behalf of the entire Tamil community, we strongly condemn Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that the Mekedatu dam will be constructed. His remarks are highly condemnable, and I strongly condemn the Karnataka Chief Minister," Tagore told the reporters. He further emphasised that PM Modi must not betray Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. "He should not have made such a statement in the presence of the Prime Minister of the country. The Prime Minister should have responded to Shivakumar's remarks. His failure to respond is condemnable and raises serious concerns. The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the entire country and must not betray Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue," Manickam Tagore said.

Tagore called on rival parties within Tamil Nadu to set aside divisions and present a united front on the water dispute. On the lack of unity among political parties in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue, he said, "There is no unity among political parties in Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. We must first come together and demonstrate unity."

Responding to a question about the absence of Jawaharlal Nehru's photograph on Children's Day greeting cards, Tagore said, "It is not necessary for Nehru's photograph to appear on a greeting card for people to remember him. What matters is what comes to mind when we hear about occasions such as Independence Day, Republic Day and Children's Day. That is what is important."

Commenting on the six-month rule of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, he added, "The six-month rule of the TVK government has been better than that of the previous DMK government. There is no bribery or corruption, and the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu is being maintained properly."

Meanwhile, Tagore argued that only the central government leader has the constitutional and political leverage to stop Karnataka from curbing water flows downstream into Tamil Nadu, urging Modi to withhold approval for the project and criticising Shivakumar's stance. He said, "Only the Prime Minister has the authority to prevent Karnataka from obstructing the flow of Cauvery water. Therefore, he must not grant permission for the construction of the dam. I also condemn the Karnataka Chief Minister's stand on this issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have reprimanded Shivakumar on the stage yesterday itself. The Prime Minister's silence is causing concern and fear."

Addressing questions about political alignments ahead of upcoming polls, Tagore indicated that the Congress intends to maintain the partnership over the long term before setting out its election strategy. He said, "We are already in an alliance. Neither of us has said otherwise. We are together in the alliance, and it will continue for a long time. We will announce our stand once the local body elections are declared."

Speaking to reporters on the Kallakurichi district collector, Tagore rejected accounts circulating around the episode as unfounded and urged against sensationalising what he said had not occurred. "The issue concerning the Kallakurichi District Collector is something that has not actually happened. It is not appropriate to exaggerate it by adding unnecessary details. If I post on social media claiming that Udhayanidhi consumed pesticide over an actress, would he be able to respond to such a claim?" Manickam Tagore said.