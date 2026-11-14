Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman and BJP's Ram Kadam criticised Congress leader Husain Dalwai for opposing Chhath Puja in Maharashtra, labelling the remarks as discriminatory against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Minister Hits Out at Congress for Opposing Chhath Puja Event

Gaya ji (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Saturday criticised the Congress for backing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remark about Chhath Puja, alleging that such opposition stemmed from a deep-seated resentment towards the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, he alleged that those opposing the festival were targeting the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where Chhath is widely celebrated, and called for opposition to such remarks. "Chhath is a profoundly sacred festival, a matter of deep faith for followers of the Sanatan tradition, which is why we refer to it as a 'Mahaparv'. It is a unique celebration wherein people worship nature, specifically the Sun God,” he said. “Their opposition to Chhath stems from a deep-seated resentment toward the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where the festival is most widely celebrated. As long as they continue to target the people of Bihar in this manner, they will only hasten their own downfall and ruin. I believe everyone should oppose such individuals; this is a festival rooted in faith and belief, and to speak about it in such a derogatory way is utterly reprehensible,” he added.

Further, BJP leader Ram Kadam also criticised the Congress over its leader Husain Dalwai's remarks on Chhath Puja, questioning whether the party would oppose the festival in Maharashtra while seeking votes in Uttar Pradesh. “Congress leaders like Husain Dalwai are directly opposing this religious ritual of Sanatan Dharma, the worship of the Sun God... What does Rahul Gandhi have to say? Will the Congress oppose Chhath Puja in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and then go to Uttar Pradesh with a begging bowl to seek votes? This is what double standards mean,” Kadam told ANI. The remarks come after MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to create social and cultural tensions in Mumbai by using Chhath Puja as an issue. He also urged the public not to fall into what he described as the party's trap. Thackeray further alleged that the BJP was attempting to provoke a conflict between Marathi and North Indian communities ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While, Congress leader Husain Dalwai backed Thackeray's opposition and questioned the celebration of the festival in Maharashtra. "Raj Thackeray has opposed it, and he is completely right to do so... Are they trying to turn our Mumbai into Bihar? What kind of thing is this? Mumbai belongs to the Marathi people and Mumbai will remain Mumbai; it will not become Bihar or Gujarat," Dalwai said. "We simply will not allow this... Chhath Puja is not ours; it does not belong to the people of Maharashtra. Where did this Chhath Puja even come from? We have no idea," he added.