A Belgian court has approved the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India, validating his arrest in April 2025. Choksi faces charges related to a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud.

In a significant development for Indian authorities, a Belgian court has ordered the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India. The court upheld his arrest by Belgian police in April 2025, affirming the validity of India's extradition request. Choksi is accused of orchestrating a Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank (PNB), along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

The Punjab National Bank scam

Mehul Choksi, 66, fled India in 2018, shortly before the PNB fraud was uncovered. He initially obtained citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda, but his Indian passport was revoked. In 2021, he was reportedly detained in Dominica, with allegations of abduction by Indian agents, which India has denied. In April 2025, Choksi was located in Antwerp, Belgium, leading to his arrest based on India's formal extradition request.

Legal proceedings and extradition request

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented evidence to Belgian authorities, detailing Choksi's alleged involvement in multiple bank frauds between 2018 and 2022. The charges include criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, cheating, falsification of accounts, and bribery under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Belgium's dual criminality clause, which requires that the alleged offense be recognized in both countries, was invoked in this case. Additionally, international conventions such as the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) were cited to bolster the extradition request.

Court's ruling and Choksi's response

The Antwerp court, after hearing arguments from both Belgian prosecutors and Choksi's legal team, concluded that the extradition request was valid. However, Choksi retains the right to appeal the decision in a higher court, potentially delaying his transfer to India. An official familiar with the matter noted, "This means he may not come immediately, but the first and a very important stage is cleared."

Conditions of detention and India's assurances

In its extradition request, India assured Belgian authorities that, upon arrival, Choksi would be detained at Barrack No. 12 in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. The Indian government committed to providing him with adequate facilities, including clean drinking water, medical care, access to newspapers and television, and the option to consult a private doctor. These assurances were made to address concerns regarding the conditions of detention and to comply with European human rights standards.

The extradition of Mehul Choksi is part of India's broader efforts to bring back economic offenders who have fled the country. His case, along with that of Nirav Modi, has drawn significant attention due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the international legal challenges involved. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future extradition requests involving financial crimes.

As the legal proceedings continue, Indian authorities remain hopeful that Choksi will face justice in India for his alleged role in one of the country's largest banking frauds.

