Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has approached a UK court to reopen his extradition case to India. His legal team claimed he risks torture during interrogations and inadequate prison facilities if extradited, even as Indian authorities prepare their legal response.

Nirav Modi's fraud case legal battle in UK

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 1 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, earlier faced a setback in his legal battle in the UK. On May 15, 2025, the UK High Court rejected his latest bail plea, marking the tenth failed attempt since his arrest in March 2019. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confirmed the development, noting that the court, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides and reviewing evidence, dismissed the petition. The ED highlighted Modi’s alleged laundering of fraud proceeds through shell companies abroad, with part of the assets already attached and returned to victim banks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also issued a statement, stressing that its officers, along with the Crown Prosecution Service in London, strongly opposed Modi’s bail request. The agency recalled that Modi is a declared fugitive economic offender, accused of defrauding PNB of ₹6,498.20 crore. Despite several appeals, including one to the UK Supreme Court in 2022, Modi’s attempts to block extradition have failed. His extradition to India has already been approved by UK authorities. Meanwhile, investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi remain ongoing, with multiple assets seized.

