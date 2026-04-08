PDP's Mehbooba Mufti praised Iran's 'courage' in the recent ceasefire with the US, noting it only hit military targets. She accused the US of striking civilian sites. Trump announced the truce after Pakistan's mediation, with talks set for Islamabad.

Mehbooba Mufti Hails Iran's 'Courage' in Ceasefire

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and the United States, saying that Iran chose not to attack civil institutions like schools, colleges, and hospitals and only targeted military bases amid the West Asia crisis, whereas the United States killed civilians by deploying missiles on such civil institutions. She noted that it is a matter of "great courage and determination" for Iran that it stood its ground against someone like America.

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"It's a blessed day for us. For more than a month, our Muslim community has been in trouble. Iran was under intense pressure and suffering. The US and Israel launched a vicious attack on Iran, resulting in thousands of martyrs. The situation was very dangerous. Israel and the US were viciously attacking Iran. Today, I am happy that Allah gave Iran so much courage and determination that it stood firm against a superpower like America. Pakistan's role in this cannot be ignored. They pulled the entire world back from the brink of war. On one hand, where the US bombed the school and killed kids, destroyed colleges, universities, pulpits, powerhouses, and attacked civilians, Iran only attacked military installations. They didn't bomb the schools or hospitals," she said.

US-Iran Ceasefire Details Unveiled

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

The Iranian side accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

"Considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.

Delegations to Meet in Islamabad

Talks between the Iranian side, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US delegation, led by Vice-President JD Vance, are set for Friday in Islamabad. (ANI)