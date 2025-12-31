Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as routine, slamming opposition parties for criticising the ECI after electoral failures. He predicted an NDA win in Tamil Nadu and criticised the DMK and TMC.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was heavily criticised by opposition parties throughout the year and in the present time, the controversy continues. Many questions are being raised against the government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), with ruling parties in states alleging that the central government is misusing the polling body.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed confidence in the BJP's win in the upcoming polls, citing anti-incumbency against the DMK in Tamil Nadu and strong alliances such as the AIADMK. He dismissed Mamata Banerjee's (TMC) criticism as politically motivated. According to Meghwal, the SIR process is routine and aims to clean up voter lists. He claims the Opposition is blaming the EC due to electoral failures.

Meghwal Defends 'Routine' SIR Process

"This is not the first time SIR is being conducted... If ineligible names are on the voter list, they should be removed, and if eligible names are missing, they should be added. That is the purpose of the electoral roll revision... There was a major issue regarding Bihar during the monsoon session. The Bihar elections were held, and the public gave Rahul Gandhi their answer. After that, he discussed the matter in Parliament during the winter session, and Parliament also gave him a strong response... This time, the NDA will be victorious in Tamil Nadu," Meghwal told ANI.

'Anti-Incumbency Against DMK' in Tamil Nadu

"When he (MK Stalin) contested the last assembly elections, he said that they would bring about rapid development and provide good governance. They have failed at both under the DMK's rule. There is tremendous anti-incumbency against them... The atmosphere is gradually shifting towards the belief that the NDA's rule was better. Tamil Nadu is moving in this direction," he added.

Meghwal Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee

Meghwal also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks. "No matter what Mamata Banerjee says, illegal immigration remains a huge issue... When we come to power, we will accelerate the development of Bengal, and we will free the people of Bengal from these illegal immigrants," he said.

BJP Launches Statewide Yatra in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set for the Tamil Nadu elections, launching a statewide yatra, "Thamilagam Thalai Nimir Thamilanin Payanam" (A Tamilian's Journey that Makes Tamil Nadu Stand Tall with Pride). Led by state president Nayanar Nagendran, MLA, the yatra began in October and will conclude in January 2026.

Through public meetings, one-on-one interactions, and bike rallies, the BJP aims to expose the DMK government's "misrule" and alleged corruption, claiming it loots hard-earned public money. (ANI)