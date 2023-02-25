Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls: Exploring the rich history of PM Modi's gifts to German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted Meghalaya stoles and Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is visiting India.

Officials sources noted that these items have traditionally symbolised the culture and craftsmanship of the two northeastern states, home to different tribes. Meghalaya stoles carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries. They added that their weaving is an ancient tradition passed down through generations.

Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. Officials said the stoles were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours reflected the royal family's wealth and prestige. They added that the Khasi and Jaintia kings often presented these stoles to other rulers as a symbol of goodwill and respect.

The stoles require great skill and creativity, and weavers are mostly women who spend hours in intricate designs and patterns using traditional weaving techniques. The stoles are made using locally sourced wool, and natural dyes. The stoles have also gained international recognition and are sought after by textile enthusiasts worldwide.

Officials said Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art woven for centuries by tribes in Nagaland. These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and traditional weaving techniques passed down from generation to generation.

One of the most striking features of the Naga shawl is the use of geometric and symbolic designs. The designs are inspired by the tribe's myths, legends, and beliefs, with designs having specific meanings and significance, officials added.

The shawl is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Nagas. They said it is a symbol of their history, beliefs and way of life. Meghalaya and Nagaland are also scheduled to hold assembly elections on February 27. Modi has made it a point to gift products associated with India's rich and diverse traditions.

