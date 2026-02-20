India is gradually resuming visa services in Bangladesh after unrest-led disruptions. The phased process prioritises medical and limited-entry visas, with travel visas and other categories set to resume as the situation stabilises.

India is set to gradually resume visa services in Bangladesh, signalling a potential easing of recent diplomatic strains and a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral ties. A senior Indian consular official confirmed that steps are underway to restore visa operations in phases, with priority currently being given to select categories such as medical and limited-entry visas.

Aniruddha Das, India’s senior consular official in Sylhet, said efforts were underway to fully restore all visa services, bdnews24 reported.

“Medical and double-entry visas are being issued now, and steps are under way to resume other categories, including travel visas,” Das said at the Sylhet District Press Club.

The Indian assistant high commissioner in Sylhet also assured of maximum cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties through the facilitation of visas, according to bdnews24. He said India-Bangladesh relations stand on the “foundation of mutual respect and honour.”

“The people of both countries will be the principal stakeholders of a stable, positive, constructive, long-term and mutually beneficial relationship,” bdnews24 cited Das as saying. The official added that both countries “share the same outlook” and want to work together.

The move comes after months of disruptions caused by political unrest and security concerns in Bangladesh, which had forced the suspension or scaling down of visa services at multiple centres. Several visa application centres, including key facilities in cities like Chittagong, were temporarily shut due to safety issues linked to protests and instability.

Officials indicated that efforts are now focused on bringing all categories of visas back to normal processing levels. Travel visas and other routine services are expected to resume gradually, depending on the security situation and administrative readiness on the ground. The phased restoration reflects a cautious but positive approach by Indian authorities to ensure both safety and accessibility.

The resumption of visa services is seen as a crucial step in rebuilding people-to-people connections, which have long been a cornerstone of India-Bangladesh relations. Thousands of Bangladeshi nationals travel to India each year for medical treatment, education, and business, making visa access an important facilitator of cross-border engagement.

Recent tensions had also impacted reciprocal visa services, with Bangladesh suspending consular operations in India amid protests and security concerns. These developments had temporarily strained ties between the two neighbours.

However, the planned restoration of visa services suggests both sides are keen to stabilise relations and revive cooperation. By prioritising mobility and connectivity, India aims to reinforce long-term diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement with Bangladesh, signalling a gradual return to normalcy in bilateral relations.