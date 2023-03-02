Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya 2023 Mandate: NPP emerges as single largest party

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ernest Mawrie predicted on Wednesday that his party would take home 10 to 15 seats in that state before the results of the elections in three Northeastern states were announced.

    Meghalaya election 2023 counting of votes congress, BJP, NPP and TMC winning party candidates
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 commenced on Wednesday (March 2) at 8 am. Four major parties–  ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are battling for power in the state.

    The Northeastern state went to polls on February 27 when around 77.9% of the electorate exercised their franchise. Exit polls predicted that Meghalaya could see a fractured mandate.

    Currently, it can be seen that the National Progressive Party is ahead in 24 seats while TMC in 12, BJP (11), Congress (6) and UDP (5).

    As per early trends, NPP is leading in 26 seats while the BJP is leading in 10, taking the 2nd spot. TMC is leading in 9, Congress (6) and UDP (7)

    (More updates will be added.)

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
