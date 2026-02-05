PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of 16 killed in a Meghalaya coal mine tragedy. CM Conrad Sangma has ordered an inquiry into the incident in East Jaintia Hills, promising strict action against those responsible.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 16 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident. Those who have been injured in the incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district will be given ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

Meghalaya CM orders inquiry

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government has ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident that claimed 16 lives. He said that accountability will be fixed for the incident at a suspected illegal coal mine, and those responsible will face strict legal action.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma posted on X.

"In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected," he added.

Rescue operations underway

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been moved to carry out rescue operations after at least 16 people were killed and several labourers were feared trapped in an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in a village on Thursday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that 16 bodies have recovered so far. "The incident took place in the Thangsku (Thangskai) area on Thursday. Several labourers trapped inside the coal mine following an explosion. SDRF, police, and local administration engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. One person received burn injuries," SP Kumar said.

Several people are still trapped inside the coal mine. More details are awaited. (ANI)