The death toll from an illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has reached 19, with one more body recovered. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragedy, which also left 8 people injured.

Death Toll Rises to 19, Two Arrested

One more body has been recovered by NDRF, SDRF, and SRT teams from the coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district today, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 19.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meghalaya Minister Lakhmen Rymbui mentioned that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal coal mine tragedy.

Earlier, at least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangskai area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, leaving several others trapped.

Search for Victims Continues

According to CP Mawkan, the ADC of East Jaintia Hills, approximately 8 people sustained injuries in the incident; he further noted that teams are continuing to search for remaining bodies at the site. "We are still doing the operation, let me just give a brief update, we have recovered 18 bodies and we have shifted injured people, total of injured people is 8, and at present we are still searching for dead bodies, that are still inside the pit," Mawkan told ANI.

Dynamite Blast Triggered Explosion, Says NDRF

DIG Operations (NDRF) Mohsin Shahedi confirmed that several individuals remain trapped inside and asserted that a dynamite blast triggered the massive explosion. "Around 11 am yesterday, we received information from the district administration that this coal mine incident had taken place in the East Jaintia Hills district, in which some people had died, and some are still trapped. One NDRF team, which was stationed 50km away, was mobilised immediately, and they reached the site immediately along with SDRF, the local fire department, emergency services, and the administration. The area has a tough terrain, therefore movement can be done only in 4X4 vehicles... This is why it is taking time... Prima facie, what we know is that a dynamite blast was carried out, which led to the explosion..." Shahedi told ANI. (ANI)