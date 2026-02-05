Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has ordered an inquiry into a coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills that killed 16 people. He vowed to fix accountability and take strict action against those responsible for the tragedy at the suspected illegal mine.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the state government has ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 16 lives. He said that accountability will be fixed for the incident at a suspected illegal coal mine, and those responsible will face strict legal action.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma posted on X. "In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected," he added.

16 Dead; Rescue Operations Underway

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been moved to carry out rescue operations after at least 16 people were killed and several labourers were feared trapped in an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in a village on Thursday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that 16 bodies have recovered so far. "The incident took place in the Thangsku (Thangskai) area on Thursday. Several labourers trapped inside the coal mine following an explosion. SDRF, police, and local administration engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. One person received burn injuries," SP Kumar said.

Several people are still trapped inside the coal mine. More details are awaited. (ANI)